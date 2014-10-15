(Adds Netflix comments on HBO, analyst comments)
By Lisa Richwine
Oct 15 Netflix Inc signed up fewer
video streaming subscribers than forecast for the quarter that
ended in September as its U.S. growth slowed markedly, sending
its shares plunging as much as 27 percent.
The company, which operates in nearly 50 countries, blamed a
$1 price hike, to $8.99 a month, for discouraging new sign-ups.
It lured 3.02 million new streaming customers globally, versus
the 3.69 million it projected in July. (bit.ly/1sK5iPy)
Netflix attracted about 980,000 new customers in the United
States, its largest market, down from 1.29 million in the same
period a year earlier.
The news came after Time Warner Inc's HBO said on
Wednesday it will offer new competition next year with a
streaming service that does not require a pay TV subscription.
"Year-on-year net additions in the U.S. were down," the
company said in a quarterly letter to shareholders. "As best we
can tell, the primary cause is the slightly higher prices we now
have compared to a year ago."
Shares of Netflix fell 25 percent to $333.53 in after-hours
trading, from its close of $448.59 on Nasdaq.
Netflix, waving off fears that a standalone HBO would draw
users away, argued in its letter that many will subscribe to
both services because they offer different shows.
"It is likely we both prosper as consumers move to Internet
TV," the company's letter said.
Netflix, the world's largest video-streaming service, has
invested in original series such as "House of Cards" and "Orange
is the New Black" to compete with rivals such as HBO, Amazon.com
Inc and on-demand offerings from pay TV providers.
Netflix also recently announced a push into original movies,
making deals to finance four Adam Sandler films and a sequel to
the Oscar-winning martial-arts drama "Crouching Tiger, Hidden
Dragon."
The HBO news, overall stock market weakness, and the
subscriber forecast miss likely sparked the selloff in Netflix
shares, Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst. But he said
Netflix has proven it can bounce back from disappointing
quarters.
"They have got a good track record in growing past this
turbulence," said Ernst, who has a "buy" rating on Netflix
shares.
The company forecast it will add 4 million streaming
subscribers in the fourth quarter.
Netflix is spending to ramp up its service in more
countries. The company expanded into six European countries,
including France and Germany, in September.
Netflix's international subscribers grew 72 percent to 15.84
million from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $59.3 million, or 96 cents per share,
from $31.8 million, or 52 cents per share, in the year-ago
period.
Revenue rose about 28 percent to $1.41 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 93 cents per share on
revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
