(Corrects "would" to "could" in paragraph 14)
* 3rd-qtr U.S. subscriber additions 0.88 mln vs est 1.15 mln
* Adds 2.74 mln subscribers internationally vs est 2.40 mln
* Shares fall about 15 pct after market
By Jessica Toonkel and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix
Inc reported third-quarter U.S. subscriber additions
below its own forecast, blaming an ongoing transition to
chip-based cards for the miss.
Shares of Netflix, known for its original shows such as
"House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black", plunged about 15
percent after the bell, before clawing back to trade down 2.4
percent.
U.S. credit and debit card companies have been shifting to
chip-enabled cards ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline mandated for the
switch.
For Netflix, the switch meant that many of the older cards
on its file no longer worked as the companies gave new cards to
their customers, leading to "involuntary churn," as Chief
Executive Reed Hastings put it in a letter to shareholders.
"It's just the dumbest thing I've heard," Wedbush Securities
analyst Michael Pachter said.
FBR Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett said the issue
around the chip cards is particularly confusing, given that
these cards have been around for a bit.
"It begs a million questions," he said.
Netflix said on Wednesday it added 0.88 million U.S.
subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with
its forecast of 1.15 million.
"The slowdown in U.S. subscriber growth was particularly
disappointing because one would expect that since Netflix just
raised rates last week, this number would have been strong,"
said Crockett.
Netflix increased the subscription rate for some new members
earlier this month by $1.00 a month to $9.99 in the United
States, Canada and Latin America.
Internationally, Netflix added 2.74 million subscribers,
compared with its projection of 2.40 million.
Netflix, which is also battling intense competition from
other streaming services such as Amazon.com Inc's Prime
Video service and Hulu, has been aggressively building its
overseas presence.
The company said it was in the "early stages" of its China
entry and said it was "still learning a lot".
Netflix said in July its plans to enter China in 2016 could
be delayed.
The company is being more adventurous in terms of moving
into news programming and was highly likely that it would be
competing with Vice Media in the next two years, company
executives said on a post-earnings conference call live-streamed
on YouTube.
Vice Media is known for its current affairs coverage for
young people.
Netflix forecast adding about 1.65 million customers in the
United States in the current quarter. It also said it expected
to add about 3.50 million subscribers worldwide.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)