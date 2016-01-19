Jan 19 Video-streaming service Netflix Inc reported a 22.8 percent rise in revenue and added more subscribers than projected internationally for the fourth quarter, as its plan to expand globally pays off.

The company said on Tuesday it added 1.56 million U.S. subscribers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, below the 1.65 million it forecast in October.

Internationally, Netflix added 4.04 million subscribers, compared with its estimate of 3.50 million.

Netflix, whose popular shows include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Narcos", said revenue rose to $1.82 billion from $1.48 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)