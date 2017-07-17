FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 days ago

Netflix's subscriber growth beats on strong original shows

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more U.S. and international subscribers than expected in the second quarter as new original shows such as "13 Reasons Why" as well as the latest season of hit political drama "House of Cards" helped attract more viewers.

The company said on Monday it added 4.14 million subscribers internationally in the quarter ended June 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of 2.59 million, according to data from analytics firm FactSet.

The streaming giant, whose original shows also include "Orange is the New Black" and "The Crown", added 1.07 million subscribers in the United States, compared with analysts' average expectation of 631,000. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

