July 22 Netflix Inc's planned expansion
in Europe would set the video streaming company up for growth,
but would increase content and marketing expenses in the near
term, analysts said.
The company's shares were set to open down about 2 percent
at $442.19 on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock has
nearly doubled in the past year.
At least 14 brokerages raised their target price on the
company's stock by as much as $75 to a high of $550 on Tuesday,
a day after the company said profit more than doubled in the
quarter ended June 30.
Netflix said it planned to expand into Germany, France,
Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg in September,
taking its international addressable market to more than 180
million broadband households - double the current U.S. market.
"The launch into the six new European markets appears
costlier than anticipated," Janney Capital Markets analysts
wrote in a research report.
Netflix, which now has over 50 million subscribers, is
already present in European countries such as the UK, Denmark,
Norway, Sweden and Finland.
The company added 1.12 million customers in international
markets in the second quarter, more than the 570,000 customers
it added in the United States.
Netflix's international business was likely to post losses
or stay in "early-stage margin mode" for the next several years,
RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a research note.
RBC forecast that longer term, the business' margins would
be similar to that in its U.S. business, which the brokerage
said was 27.9 percent in the latest quarter.
RBC kept its "outperform" rating on the stock and raised its
price target to $530 from $500.
Of the 37 analysts covering Netflix, 18 have a "buy" or a
higher rating on the stock, 14 have a "hold" and 5 have a "sell"
or equivalent rating, according to StarMine data.
Netflix has invested in original series such as "House of
Cards" and the Emmy-nominated "Orange is the New Black" to
square off against competition from Amazon.com Inc and
Hulu.
"While we believe in the product and the potential for the
company longer-term, we have reservations on current
expectations and what is implied in the current stock price,"
Barclays Equity Research analysts wrote in a client note.
Barclays kept its "underweight" rating and $420 target price
on the stock.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)