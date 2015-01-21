(Recasts with worldwide expansion; Adds comments from earnings
call)
By Lisa Richwine
Jan 20 Streaming video service Netflix Inc
said it will complete its expansion into 200 countries
within two years, faster than expected, as the company builds
its presence overseas while growth in the United States slows.
Netflix said on Tuesday it added 4.3 million subscribers in
the quarter that ended in December, beating its own guidance
thanks to higher-than-expected interest overseas. Investors
welcomed the news, sending shares up 15 percent in after-hours
trading.
In the United States, Netflix pulled in 1.9 million
streaming customers, down from 2.3 million additions a year
earlier, and forecast signing up 1.8 million more in the current
quarter.
Netflix believes the slowdown is "a natural progression in
our large U.S. market as we grow," Netflix said in a quarterly
letter to shareholders.
In international markets, however, "progress has been so
strong that we now believe we can complete our global expansion
over the next two years, while staying profitable, which is
earlier than we expected," it said.
Netflix added 2.4 million customers in its roughly 50
international markets, bringing its global total to 57.4 million
worldwide.
"This company is going through a transition, one of a
domestic growth story to one of domestic maturity, where the
growth story is really international," FBR Capital Markets
analyst Barton Crockett said.
New markets will include a "modest investment" in China,
Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on a conference call.
Netflix needs a license to operate in the country, and "it's not
100 percent clear we'll be able to do that," he said.
Netflix also said it will increase the percentage of content
spending devoted to original series such as "Orange Is the New
Black" and "House of Cards," and will finance the expansion with
long-term debt. The company is investing in original shows as it
faces competition from Time Warner Inc's HBO, Amazon.com
and Hulu, as well as on-demand offerings from pay TV
providers.
For the quarter that ended in December, net income rose to
$83.4 million, or $1.35 per share, from $48.4 million, or 79
cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1yGZglQ)
Excluding a 63-cent benefit from a tax accrual release
related to resolution of a tax audit, the company reported a
profit of 72 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $1.48 billion from $1.18 billion.
Analysts had expected profit of 45 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Netflix shares rose 15.7 percent to $403.44 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Lisa Shumaker)