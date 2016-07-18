(Corrects to "total streaming revenue" from "revenue" in
paragraph 5)
July 18 Netflix Inc's U.S. and
international subscription additions in the second quarter fell
short of analysts' expectations as price hikes for its video
streaming service put off customers.
The company said on Monday it added 1.52 million subscribers
in its international markets, compared with the average analyst
estimate of 2.1 million.
Netflix, whose popular original shows include "Orange is the
New Black" and "House of Cards", said it added 160,000
subscribers in the United States in the quarter, compared with
the estimate of 532,000, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
The company had forecast in April that subscriptions would
increase by 500,000 in the United States and 2 million
internationally in the second quarter.
Total streaming revenue rose to $1.97 billion in the second
quarter from $1.48 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)