Oct 15 Investors are likely to question Netflix
Inc's premium valuation after the video-streaming
service said on Wednesday that third-quarter subscriber
additions in the United States came in below its own
expectations.
Netflix shares fell 3 percent to $107.30 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
The video-streaming service provider had forecast an
addition of 1.15 million subscribers in the its home market in
the quarter, but ended up with just 880,000.
But analysts' remained largely upbeat about the long-term
prospects of the company.
At least four analysts raised their price target on the
high-flying stock on Thursday. J.P. Morgan analysts were the
most bullish, boosting their target to $137 from $127.
Netflix blamed the disappointing numbers on the mandated
transition to chip-based debit and credit cards, but some
analysts said the reason seemed unconvincing because these cards
have been around for a while.
The company has wooed fans with original shows such as
"Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards", but faces stiff
competition from Hulu, a smaller but increasingly popular
streaming service.
Hulu has managed to win away lucrative film franchises from
Netflix including "Hunger Games" and "Transformers".
As well, Amazon.com Inc, which rebranded its
streaming service as Prime Instant Video, has shaken things up
with shows such as "Transparent."
"Our concern on NFLX shares considers valuation in the
context of increased video competition, as content owners work
more hand-in-hand with (over-the-top) providers," Evercore
analyst Ken Sena wrote in a note.
Sena has a "sell" rating on Netflix's stock and a $69 price
target.
Netflix's stock has more than doubled this year. It trades
at 356.6 times forward 12 month earnings, versus a peer median
of 12.9.
(Reporting by Lehar Mann and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)