Oct 15 Investors questioned Netflix Inc's
premium valuation after the video-streaming service
reported U.S. subscriber additions below its own expectations, a
sign that competition from the likes of Hulu is intensifying.
Netflix shares fell more than 9 percent to $100.11 in early
trading on Thursday.
While Netflix blamed the disappointing numbers on the
mandated transition to chip-based debit and credit cards, some
analysts said the reason seemed unconvincing since these cards
have been around for a while.
"The Netflix excuse is laughable," said Michael Pachter, an
analyst at Wedbush Securities, who is rated four stars on a
scale of five on StarMine for the accuracy of earnings estimates
of Netflix.
Pachter is the most bearish analyst on the stock with an
"underperform" rating and a price target of $40.
"Credit cards expire all the time, and people know how to
deal with it. Netflix is seeing declining demand, and churn is a
part of that," he said.
Netflix doesn't disclose churn or subscriber attrition
numbers.
The video-streaming service provider had forecast a net
addition of 1.15 million subscribers in its home market in the
quarter, but ended up with just 880,000.
"Our concern on NFLX shares considers valuation in the
context of increased video competition, as content owners work
more hand-in-hand with (over-the-top) providers," Evercore
analyst Ken Sena wrote in a note.
Sena has a "sell" rating on Netflix's stock and a $69 price
target.
The company has wooed fans with original shows such as
"Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards", but faces stiff
competition from Hulu, a smaller but increasingly popular
streaming service.
Hulu has managed to win away lucrative film franchises from
Netflix including "Hunger Games" and "Transformers".
As well, Amazon.com Inc, which rebranded its
streaming service as Prime Instant Video, has shaken things up
with shows such as "Transparent."
While Netflix's international net subscriber additions was
better than its forecast, some analysts said the beat was driven
by free subscribers, which may not translate into paid
subscriptions.
Still, analysts' remained largely upbeat about the long-term
prospects of the company.
Netflix's stock has more than doubled this year. It trades
at 356.6 times forward 12 month earnings, versus a peer median
of 12.9.
At least seven brokerages raised their price targets on the
high-flying stock. Three, including Credit Suisse, cut their
targets. J.P. Morgan analysts were the most bullish, boosting
their target to $137 from $127.
