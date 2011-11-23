* Class action alleged Netflix DVD deal with Walmart
* Wal-Mart previously agreed to settle for $27.25 million
(Adds background, attempt to reach parties)
Nov 22 A U.S. judge granted Netflix's (NFLX.O)
bid to resolve all claims in its favor before trial in an
antitrust class action, in which plaintiffs had sought hundreds
of millions of dollars in damages.
Netflix was sued in 2009, with plaintiffs claiming that the
online DVD company reached an agreement with Walmart (WMT.N) to
divide the market for sales and online rentals of DVDs in the
United States.
The class of plaintiffs had already agreed to settle with
Walmart for $27.25 million in 2010. Preliminary approval to the
settlement agreement has been granted, with the final approval
hearing scheduled for 2012.
Yet in anticipation of an upcoming trial against Netflix,
plaintiffs pegged their damages at between roughly $493 million
and $654 million, according to court filings.
In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis
Hamilton in Oakland, California granted Netflix's motion for
summary judgment and vacated the trial date.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. A Netflix representative could not
immediately be reached.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re Online DVD Rental Antitrust Litigation,
09-md-2029.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Phil
Berlowitz)