Streaming video service provider Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said it will premiere its next series, "Montauk", in 2016 as it looks to boost its original content in a highly competitive market.

The new drama series, set in 1980 Montauk, Long Island, is about a young boy who vanishes into thin air, Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning political thriller "House of Cards" and the comedy-drama "Orange Is the New Black," is trying to push further into original programming in an effort to gain a larger audience.

Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) HBO will launch a standalone service over the Internet this month, in time for the season premiere of "Game of Thrones", in a bid to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Netflix's "House of Cards" made history in 2013 when it became the first online series to win three Emmys and established Netflix as a leader in original entertainment.

Netflix said "Montauk" will have eight one-hour long episodes and will be written and directed by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

The Duffer brothers recently directed their first feature film "Hidden", about a family that takes refuge in a fallout shelter to avoid a dangerous outbreak.

Netflix shares were up marginally at $413.80 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

