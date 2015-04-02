April 2 Streaming video service provider Netflix
Inc said it will premiere its next series, "Montauk",
in 2016 as it looks to boost its original content in a highly
competitive market.
The new drama series, set in 1980 Montauk, Long Island, is
about a young boy who vanishes into thin air, Netflix said in a
statement.
Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning political thriller
"House of Cards" and the comedy-drama "Orange Is the New Black,"
is trying to push further into original programming in an effort
to gain a larger audience.
Time Warner Inc's HBO will launch a standalone
service over the Internet this month, in time for the season
premiere of "Game of Thrones", in a bid to challenge Netflix and
Amazon.com Inc.
Netflix's "House of Cards" made history in 2013 when it
became the first online series to win three Emmys and
established Netflix as a leader in original entertainment.
Netflix said "Montauk" will have eight one-hour long
episodes and will be written and directed by Matt Duffer and
Ross Duffer.
The Duffer brothers recently directed their first feature
film "Hidden", about a family that takes refuge in a fallout
shelter to avoid a dangerous outbreak.
Netflix shares were up marginally at $413.80 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)