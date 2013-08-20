Aug 20 Netflix Inc obtained a
multi-year deal that makes the video streaming company the
exclusive U.S. subscription TV provider for new movies from The
Weinstein Company starting in 2016, the companies announced on
Tuesday.
The agreement for first-run rights to Weinstein films after
they appear in theaters will bring new content to Netflix to
help the company gain subscribers and compete with cable
channels such as HBO and Showtime. Financial terms were not
disclosed.
The Weinstein Company is known for releasing awards season
contenders, including Oscar winners "The Artist" and "The King's
Speech". Netflix already had a deal to stream Weinstein
documentaries and foreign films.
Netflix shares rose 3.4 percent to $268.59 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq.