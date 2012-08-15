Aug 15 Netflix Inc will launch its
video streaming service in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland
before the end of the year, the company said in a statement.
Netflix's Nordic push comes after its Europe debut earlier
this year with launches in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
However, the movie rental and video streaming company's move to
expand globally has taken a toll on its profitability.
In an earnings call last month, Chief Executive Reed
Hastings said the company would lose money in the fourth quarter
as it expanded to a new market.
It had 3.6 million international streaming subscribers at
the end of the second quarter and had services in Latin America,
the United Kingdom and Ireland, apart from the United States and
Canada.
The company did not give a specific launch date or the
expected pricing for its services in the Scandinavian countries.
Netflix shares were up 34 cents in premarket trading. They
had closed at $61.76 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.