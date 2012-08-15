By Lisa Richwine
Los Angeles Aug 15 Video streaming company
Netflix Inc and pay television channel HBO will launch
competing services in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland,
setting up a new battleground between the companies that have
fought in the United States for entertainment dollars and
viewers' time.
For Netflix, the move furthers its international expansion
while growth in its home U.S. market slows. Netflix shares
gained 2.4 percent on Nasdaq on Wednesday to close at $63.26.
The company said late on Tuesday it would offer its
unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows by year's end in
Scandanavia. N e tflix previously announced plans to launch in a
new European market in the fourth quarter but had not provided
details.
HBO, a unit of Time Warner Inc, said on Wednesday it
will launch a multi-platform video distribution service in a
joint venture with European entertainment and technology company
Parsifal International. HBO did not reveal what the service
would include, saying details will be announced in Sweden at the
end of the month.
The network is rolling out its HBO Go on-demand service
internationally. It provides streamed movies to HBO subscribers
in nine European countries. Service in Brazil is planned soon.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once described HBO Go as the
biggest competitor to his company's subscription video rental
service, which offers on-demand viewing for $8 a month in the
United States. He also has said the two services are
complementary and in July raised the possibility of a
partnership, an idea that HBO quickly knocked down
Netflix is trying to tap new markets while growth in the
United States slows. In its second-quarter earnings report on
July 24, the company warned it may not meet its year-end target
for new subscribers and shares have since plunged more than 25
percent.
The Nordic region offers Netflix a market with a high
education rate and high househould incomes, Wedbush Securities
analyst Michael Pachter said. That should help the company avoid
challenges it has seen Latin America, including "low device
penetration, weak Internet infrastructure, and consumer payment
challenges," Pachter said in a note to clients.
Pachter rates Netflix "underperform" with a $45 price
target.
Moves by Netflix into new territories have come at a cost.
The company cited international expansion when p redicted it will
operate at a loss in the fourth quarter.
That prompted some Wall Street analysts to question why
Netflix is pushing ahead with the expansion.
Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said he was
"concerned about the overall strategy of international expansion
given questionable returns." He rates Netflix "neutral" with a
$72 price target.
CEO Hastings said he sees a once-in-a-generation opportunity
to gain streaming subscribers around the world. Netflix had 3.6
million international streaming subscribers at the end of the
second quarter.
Time Warner shares gained 0.6 percent to end the day at
$42.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.