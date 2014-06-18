AMSTERDAM, June 18 Dutch state-owned bank ABN Amro has increased the salaries of 100 top managers by 20 percent to compensate for new regulations in the Netherlands capping bonuses, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Netherlands is capping bonus pay at 20 percent of annual pay, far below a maximum of 100 percent adopted by the European Union.

ABN Amro Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm told business daily Financieele Dagblad that the measure was needed to retain high-level staff.

"You have to remain competitive in pay, otherwise you will lose people. It is unavoidable," he said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The measure in the Netherlands came in response to what the public widely considered excessive pay to executives after the banks had to be bailed out with tens of billions of euros in taxpayers' money.

The 20 percent increase in salary does not violate the new regulation and was given to 100 top level managers earlier this year, Zalm told the newspaper. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)