AMSTERDAM, June 18 Dutch state-owned bank ABN
Amro has increased the salaries of 100 top managers by 20
percent to compensate for new regulations in the Netherlands
capping bonuses, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Netherlands is capping bonus pay at 20 percent of annual
pay, far below a maximum of 100 percent adopted by the European
Union.
ABN Amro Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm told business daily
Financieele Dagblad that the measure was needed to retain
high-level staff.
"You have to remain competitive in pay, otherwise you will
lose people. It is unavoidable," he said in an interview
published on Wednesday.
The measure in the Netherlands came in response to what the
public widely considered excessive pay to executives after the
banks had to be bailed out with tens of billions of euros in
taxpayers' money.
The 20 percent increase in salary does not violate the new
regulation and was given to 100 top level managers earlier this
year, Zalm told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)