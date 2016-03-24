BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
(Corrects first paragraph to read "...of up to..." instead of "...totalling...")
AMSTERDAM, March 24 The Dutch financial markets authority AFM said on Thursday it had levied fines of up to 2.23 million euros ($2.5 million) on the big four accounting firms, saying there had been shortcomings in the audits of many Dutch companies' annual reports in 2011 and 2012.
The fines were 1.81 million euros for Deloitte, 2.23 million euros for Ernst & Young, 1.25 million euros for KPMG and 845,000 euros for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance