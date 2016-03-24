(Corrects first paragraph to read "...of up to..." instead of "...totalling...")

AMSTERDAM, March 24 The Dutch financial markets authority AFM said on Thursday it had levied fines of up to 2.23 million euros ($2.5 million) on the big four accounting firms, saying there had been shortcomings in the audits of many Dutch companies' annual reports in 2011 and 2012.

The fines were 1.81 million euros for Deloitte, 2.23 million euros for Ernst & Young, 1.25 million euros for KPMG and 845,000 euros for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)