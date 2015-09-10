AMSTERDAM Dutch aid worker Anja de Beer, who was kidnapped in Kabul nearly three months ago, was released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

De Beer, who Dutch media said worked for Swiss aid group Helvetas, was at the Dutch embassy in Afghanistan and was "doing well considering the circumstances", the statement said.

De Beer was taken hostage on June 22 and her release was the result of months of discussions with Afghan authorities, the ministry said.

No details of who took her hostage or why were released.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)