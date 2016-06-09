AMSTERDAM A Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern Netherlands ahead of an air show, Swiss and Dutch officials said.

Video footage posted online by news website NU.nl showed the plane in free fall for several seconds.

The pilot of the plane that crashed ejected before impact and was not badly hurt, Dutch emergency services said. "Under the circumstances, he's doing well," said spokeswoman Brigitte Matter of the Menameradiel municipality.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground.

National broadcaster NOS showed footage of the plane, still burning, after it crashed near a house. It published a photo showing the second plane, also of the Swiss display team, with damage on its rear fin.

The cause of the crash, in the northern city of Leeuwarden, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of the capital Amsterdam,

was unclear, the Swiss Defense Ministry said.

The Swiss plane, part of the Patrouille Suisse display team, had been due to take part in an air show this weekend. A new Joint Strike Fighter of the Dutch air force is due to make a first appearance at the international air show this weekend.

