AMSTERDAM Jan 1 Dutch police said they arrested
a 29-year-old British man at gunpoint at Amsterdam's Schiphol
airport on Friday after he shouted several times that he had a
bomb.
The man, whose identity is not being released in accordance
with Dutch privacy laws, did not have a bomb, said spokesman
Eric Vermeulen of the Dutch Royal Marechaussee, or border
police. Vermeulen said the man is being interrogated to see what
his motivation was.
Making false bomb threats is a criminal act in the
Netherlands, and the man will face charges after the case is
turned over to a prosecutor, Vermeulen said.
One of the airport's three departure halls was evacuated for
around 30 minutes after the incident, which took place at around
8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
