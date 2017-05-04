AMSTERDAM May 4 Amsterdam plans to require
homeowers who want to rent out accommodation via AirBnB or a
similar service to register dates with city authorities ahead of
time, the latest limit set by the largest city in the
Netherlands on the "sharing economy."
The city has taken several steps to regulate a burgeoning
home rental industry that is resented by hoteliers as well as
many residents who say it is making the historic centre
unliveable. It is also increasingly cited as one cause of a
recent spike in housing prices.
In 2014, Amsterdam struck a deal with AirBnB under which the
San Francisco-based company collects tourist tax from its users
on behalf of the city. In 2016, it set a limit of 60 nights per
year that a home may be rented.
City spokeswoman Janine Harbers said the new rule was
intended to prevent people from operating underground hotels and
abusing the 60 day rule.
She said that although the plan, which goes into effect in
October, sounded bureaucratic, it would't be overly intrusive.
"We don't need to know where the owner is going, or the
names of who is staying, just the rental dates," she said.
Those who flout the rules could face a fine of up to 20,500
euros ($22,400), she said.
($1 = 0.9151 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)