AMSTERDAM Aug 18 A Dutch automotive forecaster
lowered its outlook for the country's car dealers on Monday,
saying a sluggish economic recovery and weak consumer confidence
were likely to push sales to their lowest level in 45 years.
Aumacon said it lowered its sales projection for 2014 by
nearly 9 percent to 380,000 from 416,000 automobiles. Car sales
in the Netherlands, the Euro zone's fifth-largest economy,
haven't been so low since 1969, it said.
"It is clear that our earlier forecast will not be met,"
Aumacon's director, Clem Dickmann, said in a statement. "We had
expected more from the recovery of consumer confidence."
A decline of the automobile's position both as a status
symbol and mode of transportation in the Netherlands is also
hurting sales, said Aumacon, an independent automotive
consultancy.
The Dutch economy is struggling to pull out of recession and
is expected to grow 0.75 percent in 2014 and 1.25 percent in
2015. The country's leading economic forecaster warned last week
that the Ukraine crisis could slow the recovery.
