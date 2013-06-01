AMSTERDAM, June 1 Health authorities will cull
11,000 chickens at a farm in the Netherlands after an outbreak
of a mild form of avian influenza, the Dutch Economic Affairs
Ministry said on Saturday.
The chickens were believed to have the low pathogenic H7
strain, the ministry said in a statement. They would be culled
as a precaution because the strain can mutate into a form that
is fatal for poultry.
Authorities imposed a one-kilometer safety perimeter around
the farm banning transports of poultry, eggs and other farm
products. Testing would also be carried at 11 other farms in the
area, it said.
In recent years several cases of the low pathogenic bird flu
strain have been reported in the Netherlands.
The most devastating outbreak of H7N7 avian flu in the
country was in 2003 and led to the culling of 30 million birds,
about a third of the nation's poultry flock.
