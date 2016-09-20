AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 -- Japanese banks
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group Inc are consolidating headquarters for their
European activities outside Britain in the Netherlands, Dutch
daily Het Financieele Dagblad reports
-- The paper quotes officials and spokespeople from the
banks as saying that this decision predates Britain's vote to
exit the European Union, and neither has decided to leave London
-- However, both banks have "passporting" rights for the
European Union at their Amsterdam offices, which would allow
them to continue EU operations if their London headquarters lose
those rights due to the Brexit vote
-- Mitsubishi has renamed its Dutch branch from Mitsubishi
Holland to MUFG Bank Europe, while Mizuho Bank Nederland is
changing its name to Mizuho Bank Europe - Het Financieele
Dagblad
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)