AMSTERDAM, July 5 Dutch banks ABN Amro
and ING said on Tuesday they would increase provisions
they have taken to settle complaints from small and medium
customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and
2014.
Regulators have found customers were insufficiently warned
of the chance the products would be loss-making when interest
rates fell dramatically, and in December said banks' own
compensation policies had so far been inadequate.
ABN said Monday it would take a 360 million euro ($400.54
million) provision to compensate such customers, and ING said it
would take a 150 million euro provision.
Rabobank, a major vendor of such products, had yet
to comment on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)