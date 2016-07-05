(Adds ING additional provision, independent commission
statement)
AMSTERDAM, July 5 Dutch banks ABN Amro
and ING said on Tuesday they would increase provisions
they have taken to settle complaints from small and medium
customers who purchased interest rate hedges between 2011 and
2014.
Regulators have found customers were insufficiently warned
of the chance the products would be loss-making when interest
rates fell dramatically, and in December said banks' own
compensation policies had so far been inadequate.
ABN said it would take a 360 million euro ($400.54 million)
provision to compensate such customers, on top of an earlier 121
million euro provision, and ING said it would take an additional
150 million euro provision, without saying how much it had
previously reserved.
An independent commission set up by the government to study
the issue said Tuesday in a statement published on its website
said that ABN, ING, Van Lanschot and state-owned SNS
Bank were all participating in a non binding
settlement framework it had proposed.
However Rabobank and Deutsche Bank were
still "weighing their options."
SNS said the impact of settlements would not materially
impact earnings; Van Lanschot said it expected around 8 million
euros in costs.
Rabobank, a major vendor of such products, could
not immediately be reached for comment. Deutsche Bank has since
quit its Dutch small and medium clients business.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Louise
Heavens)