AMSTERDAM May 25 The Dutch government's decision to double the amount raised by a new bank tax could have a severe impact on lending and cause a further sharp fall in domestic house prices, the central bank warned in a letter published on Friday.

Outlining the worst-case scenario, the central bank said that increasing the annual take from the bank tax to 600 million euros could cut lending by 20 billion euros a year.

Over a decade, the impact on the real economy would also be severe: consumption and investment would each decline 5 percent, while house prices, which are already under pressure, would fall a further 19 percent.

"The bank tax also increases prudential risks," the central bank said in the letter to the government, dated May 15.

"The tax makes it harder to build up buffers and lowers the resilience of the financial sector," it continued.

It also outlined a milder scenario, in which lending would fall by only 10 billion euros over a decade and house prices would fall by only 1 percent to 2 percent.

The Netherlands' acting government doubled the revenue cap from the banking tax in a vote on Tuesday as part of a package of fiscal consolidation measures.

The central bank said that in its most pessimistic scenario, banks would be forced to allocate all their profits for the next 10 years to building up capital buffers to meet the stricter liquidity requirements envisaged in the Basel III accord.

In this scenario, they would be forced to pass on the full costs of the bank tax to customers.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans)