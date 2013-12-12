AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Dutch market regulators said on Thursday they have stepped up supervision of financial institutions to evaluate the risk of possible manipulation of currency, commodities and derivatives markets.

The move by the Dutch central bank (DNB) and financial markets regulator AFM came weeks after they were criticized by Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem for failing to act on early signals of rigging of the Libor benchmark interest rate.

Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, was in October fined $1 billion for its role in the Libor scandal, prompting a major management shake up.

A spokesman for the Dutch central bank declined to say whether regulators were investigating specific cases or had suspicions, but said the move was "a broad assessment".

"After what happened with the Libor rates, we want to be more aware about how the processes within the banks work, if there is any relation to this type of market fixing and what the banks are doing to contain the risks," said DNB spokesman Tobias Oudejans.

"This is one of 30 areas where we will increase supervision next year on top of our regular activities."

The measures were expected to include visits to financial institutions. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb/Catherine Evans)