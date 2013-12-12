AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Dutch market regulators said
on Thursday they have stepped up supervision of financial
institutions to evaluate the risk of possible manipulation of
currency, commodities and derivatives markets.
The move by the Dutch central bank (DNB) and financial
markets regulator AFM came weeks after they were criticized by
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem for failing to act on early
signals of rigging of the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, was in
October fined $1 billion for its role in the Libor scandal,
prompting a major management shake up.
A spokesman for the Dutch central bank declined to say
whether regulators were investigating specific cases or had
suspicions, but said the move was "a broad assessment".
"After what happened with the Libor rates, we want to be
more aware about how the processes within the banks work, if
there is any relation to this type of market fixing and what the
banks are doing to contain the risks," said DNB spokesman Tobias
Oudejans.
"This is one of 30 areas where we will increase supervision
next year on top of our regular activities."
The measures were expected to include visits to financial
institutions.
