BRUSSELS Nov 16 The European Commission will on
Monday likely adopt urgent interim protective measures to
contain an outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in
the Netherlands, it said on Sunday.
"The Commission is expected to adopt tomorrow, Monday 17
November, a decision with urgent interim protective measures in
relation to this outbreak," said Ricardo Cardoso, spokesman for
the Commission.
The decision will describe the zones established by the
Dutch authorities around the infected poultry farm where it will
be forbidden to sell live poultry, eggs, poultry meat and other
poultry products to other European Union member states and third
countries.
