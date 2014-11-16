AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch authorities said on
Sunday they had identified a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird
flu at a farm in the central area of the Netherlands and
announced a temporary ban on all transport to and from poultry
farms across the country.
In a statement, the government said the variant was fatal
for chickens and that it was capable of jumping the species
barrier to humans.
Authorities said late on Saturday 150,000 hens would be
destroyed after bird flu was found at the poultry farm in the
village of Hekendorp and imposed bans on transporting birds
within a one kilometre radius of the farm.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Keiron Henderson)