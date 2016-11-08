LONDON Nov 8 Uncertainty regarding income from
the sale of state assets could encourage the Netherlands to set
a target range for debt issuance again next year, a senior
official at the Dutch State Treasury Agency said on Tuesday.
The Netherlands, which set a target range for the first time
in 2016, will present its outlook for next year's debt issuance
on December 15.
"There is some uncertainty regarding the income of the sale
of state-owned enterprises," Regine Doornbos-Neyt, head of cash
management, issuance and trading at the DSTA said on the
sidelines of an event in Brussels.
"That could be a reason to work again with a target range
for capital market issuance."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)