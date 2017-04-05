AMSTERDAM, April 5 Authorities in Britain and
the Netherlands seized assets worth more than 6 million euros
($6.40 million) and arrested a 46-year-old British woman after a
joint investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering,
Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The woman and her 51-year-old Dutch husband were suspected
of using their Manchester-based marketing company to commit tax
fraud via concealed offshore bank accounts in the Netherlands,
Germany and Austria, the prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the operation was designed to show their
willingness to work cross-border to crack down on the practice
of storing assets, untaxed, in offshore locations.
($1 = 0.9382 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Larry King)