AMSTERDAM Oct 11 The Dutch government on Friday
won the support of several small opposition parties needed to
push through a fresh round of austerity cuts, averting a budget
crisis.
The centre-right coalition of Liberal Prime Minister Mark
Rutte concluded several days of negotiations with an agreement
to trim away an additional 6 billion euros ($8.14 billion) in
government spending in 2014.
Dutch news agency ANP said a deal was reached between the
government, which lacks a majority in the Senate, and two small
Christian parties - the Christian Union and the conservative SGP
- as well as the right-of-centre Democrats 66.
The cuts are needed to bring the Netherlands in line with
the European Union's 3 percent budget deficit target.
Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup head Jeroen
Dijsselbloem cancelled a trip to the annual IMF meetings in
Washington this week to focus on the negotiations.