(Adds govt saying it will implement lower court ruling)
* Netherlands used record amounts of coal in first 5
months of 2015
* Environmental group urges govt to cut emissions
* Dutch greenhouse gas emissions fell 5 percent in 2014
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 The Dutch government will
appeal against a district court ruling ordering it to cut
emissions of greenhouse gases faster than currently planned, in
a politically sensitive case that is being closely watched by
policy-makers abroad.
Deputy Minister for the Environment Wilma Mansveld wrote in
a letter to parliament on Tuesday that the government would
contest the June 24 ruling which ordered it to slash emissions
by 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020.
But the government said it will also begin implementing the
lower court's ruling because the filing of an appeal does not
undo its obligation to comply.
Urgenda, an environmental group that filed the lawsuit on
behalf of 900 Dutch co-plaintiffs, said it looked forward to the
appeal process and urged the government to do more to slow
climate change.
The ruling, a rare intervention by the judiciary in the
global warming debate, is being closely watched by policy makers
and environmentalists as a legal precedent.
Mansveld's letter said it was the first time that a judge
found that the government should achieve a minimum emissions
reduction.
The government of conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte
"questions the application of international law," and agreements
such as the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, it said.
"Due to the consequences for climate policy...it is
desirable for the ruling to be considered by a higher court," it
said.
The Netherlands, a laggard among developed countries in
cutting emissions after reducing spending on alternative energy
during the financial crisis, used record amounts of coal in the
first five months of this year.
Dutch greenhouse gas emissions fell 5 percent in 2014 from a
year earlier, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday,
citing the mild winter and lower fossil fuel use.
"These lower emissions were dampened by higher use of coal
and less gas by electricity producers," it said. "Emissions were
15 percent than 1990 levels."
Based on current government policy, the Netherlands will
achieve a reduction of 17 percent at most in 2020, which is
below a norm of 25-40 percent for developed countries, a summary
of the ruling said.
Not many developed countries are on track in making deep
cuts such as those as demanded by the court, which were based on
scenarios by the U.N. panel of climate scientists in 2007 for
limiting rising temperatures.
The European Union is targeting reductions of at least 20
percent by 2020 from 1990 levels, while the United States is
aiming for about a 4 percent cut.
