17 hours ago
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 17 hours ago

CEO of pension fund manager PGGM heads to Dutch central bank

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 11 (Reuters) - The outgoing CEO of Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, Else Bos, will take up a key position at the Dutch central bank next year, leading oversight of insurers and pension funds.

Bos, who previously worked at Dutch banks ABN Amro and NIBC, will begin her role at the central bank (DNB) on July 1, 2018, the Dutch finance ministry and DNB said on Tuesday.

PGGM said in May that Bos, 57, would leave in November to take an unspecified position elsewhere. PGGM oversees pensions for almost 3 million Dutch healthcare workers, and has more than 200 billion euros ($228 billion) in assets under management.

Bos will take a half-year sabbatical before starting at the central bank. She replaces Jan Sijbrand, who is retiring.

$1 = 0.8776 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton

