(Adds report's details, background on Vivat capital shortfall)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 14 The Dutch central bank
warned that Europe's long period of low interest rates is
threatening the solvency of insurers, which it said will have to
cut costs and restrict dividends to protect capital.
In its most strongly-worded review of the Dutch insurance
sector yet, De Nederlandsche Bank highlighted the risk to the
financial sector as a whole.
The warning came despite a strengthening Dutch economy, with
Gross Domestic Product growth forecast at 1.7 percent this year
and 1.8 percent in 2016.
The DNB said that although banks and pension funds are also
affected by low rates, the impact "on life insurers may
ultimately jeopardise financial stability, as (insurers) have
limited recovery options and considerable interdependencies with
other financial institutions."
The bank said that low interest rates are a problem for
insurers across Europe, and current rates are below the levels
used in stress tests carried out last year.
Dutch players face some additional difficulties, it said.
Its report did not name specific insurers.
The Dutch public's trust in insurers is particularly low
after many sellers of life insurance-linked products were forced
to offer settlements when consumers were found to have been
charged exorbitant fees.
The bank noted that, for purposes of calculating solvency,
insurers and pension funds are allowed to assume future interest
rates will be more than a full percentage point higher than
current interest swap rates suggest. If rates remain
persistently low, solvency will eventually be threatened.
"De Nederlandsche Bank expects Dutch financial institutions
to prepare their business models for the future, if only in
response to low interest rates, and it is monitoring their
progress," the report said.
The central bank said that in addition to cost-cutting at
individual insurers, it expects "consolidation" among the
remaining Dutch insurers, which include Delta Lloyd, NN
Group and Aegon.
The central bank has devoted a 100-strong team to monitor
ailing life insurers.
In February, the Dutch state sold the nationalised insurance
company Vivat to Chinese investor Anbang.
The deal surprised many because it included the requirement
that Anbang inject between 770 million and 1 billion euros
($810 million to $1.06 billion) to prop up Vivat's solvency.
($1 = 0.9462 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Heavens and
David Evans)