AMSTERDAM, April 14 The Dutch central bank
warned that Europe's long period of low interest rates is
threatening the solvency of insurers, which it said will have to
cut costs and restrict dividends to protect capital.
In its most strongly-worded review of the Dutch insurance
sector yet, De Nederlandsche Bank highlighted the risk to the
financial sector as a whole.
The warning came despite a strengthening Dutch economy, with
Gross Domestic Product forecast to grow to 1.7 percent this year
and to 1.8 percent in 2016.
The DNB said that although banks and pension funds are also
affected by low rates, the impact "on life insurers may
ultimately jeopardize financial stability, as (insurers) have
limited recovery options and considerable interdependencies with
other financial institutions."
While the bank said that low interest rates are a problem
for insurers across Europe, Dutch players face some additional
difficulties. Its report did not name specific insurers.
Trust in insurers among the Dutch is especially low after
many sellers of life insurance-linked products were forced to
offer settlements when consumers were found to have been charged
exorbitant fees.
The central bank said that in addition to cost-cutting at
individual insurers, it expects "consolidation" among the
remaining Dutch insurers, which include Delta Lloyd, NN
Group and Aegon.
