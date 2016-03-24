AMSTERDAM, March 24 Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot, who has voted against recent monetary easing by the European Central Bank, warned on Thursday that the measure has reached the limits of its effectiveness.

Knot said in prepared marks that further bond purchases by the ECB would encroach on a ban on financing government spending that is enshrined in its charter.

In addition, more quantitative easing would lead to "bubbles, an unhealthy hunt for yield, rolling of problem loans, increasing wealth inequality and an addiction to low interest rates," he said in the Dutch bank's annual report.

His remarks come a day after German Central Bank President Jens Weidmann issued a similar warning against further ECB easing.

In a letter to parliament published on Thursday, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the central bank would build up a 3.8 billion euro reserve to cover losses it expects to incur as a result of the European Central Bank's bond purchasing programme.

Knot also said that he does not expect the current slowdown in global growth to derail an ongoing Dutch recovery.

The Dutch government's economic forecasting office recently lowered GDP growth expectations for 2016 to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent, due to the slowdown and worse revenues from natural gas.

But "most macro-economic lights are green" in the Netherlands, Knot said. "After seven lean years of disappointing economic development, the economy is clearly growing again."

The impact of China's slowdown has been modest on the Netherlands, he said.

More importantly, Dutch consumer spending is growing on a solid foundation of increasing wages, lower taxes, and rebounding house prices.

In a sharp contrast to the prevailing political debate in the Netherlands, which is focused on how to prevent refugees from Syria reaching the country, Knot said their arrival is not necessarily negative in economic terms.

"At first the costs of feeding and housing dominate," he said. But depending on whether asylum seekers remain and how well they become integrated in the Dutch workforce, it may be positive in the long term.

"Given the graying of the Dutch population and the demand for labour that implies, the long term effects may be positive," he said. "Policy aimed at fast integration is crucial for that." (Reporting by Jochen Elegeert and Toby Sterling)