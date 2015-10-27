King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (front R) signs a guest book next to Queen Maxima of The Netherlands as they meet with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (rear R) during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 29,... REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

AMSTERDAM Dutch Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will cut short a state visit to China and return to the Netherlands due to a kidney infection, the Royal House said on Tuesday.

Maxima, 44, was in China with King Willem-Alexander when she developed a fever and back pain. She will be admitted to the Bronovo Hospital in The Hague for further testing and treatment after flying back Tuesday evening, it said.

Willem-Alexander will stay in China through Thursday to complete a programme with Chinese officials.

Maxima, an Argentine, is the most popular member of the House of Orange, as the Dutch royal house is known. The couple have three daughters.

In a rare personal message King Willem-Alexander tweeted: "Many thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery. I will pass them on to my wife."

Willem-Alexander became king in 2013 after the abdication of his mother, Queen Beatrix, making Maxima the first Dutch queen consort since 1890.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)