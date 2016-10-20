AMSTERDAM Oct 20 Dutch prosecutors on Thursday
said they had settled a corruption investigation into a leading
car importer in the Netherlands, Pon Automotive, for 12 million
euros ($13 million).
The deal means the company will no longer be prosecuted for
its alleged role in one of the Netherlands' biggest corruption
scandals related to the sale of 3,000 cars to the Dutch Defence
Ministry and police force.
Pon said it had cooperated with prosecutors and tightened
its internal guidelines in the wake of the scandal. It said that
"the criminal investigation did not establish that the
individual payments led to orders or tenders being won."
"The current management distances itself from the behaviour
in this period and regrets that it could have happened. It will
actively implement the high standards of compliance at Pon
Automotive," the company said in a statement.
Large scale corporate bribery cases are rare in the
Netherlands, which anti-corruption organisation Transparency
International ranks among the least corrupt countries in the
world.
Dutch authorities have a long track record of settling
bribery cases with companies, rather than pursuing tricky
prosecutions of individuals.
But prosecutors said an investigation into six police
officers and civil servants, who allegedly accepted bribes in
exchange for contracts worth hundreds of millions of euros in
the case, was still ongoing.
The prosecutors also said between 2001 and 2011, 40 suspects
at car companies, dealers and government offices were allegedly
involved in more than 100,000 euros in illegal kickbacks. The
bribes included discounts on cars, Mediterranean cruises and
trips to Greece, Finland, Russia and Iceland.
Investigators found that several Pon employees had paid
bribes, prosecutors said in the statement.
