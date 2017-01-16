AMSTERDAM Jan 16 Dutch investigators have
raided the Netherlands' biggest ship builder, Damen Shipyards,
as part of a criminal investigation into a foreign bribery case,
the finance ministry's anti-fraud agency said on Monday.
Investigators from Fiscal Information and Investigation
Service seized documents from the shipbuilder's head office in
Gorinchem during the raid, which was carried out last week, said
agency spokeswoman Valentine Hoen.
No arrests had been made so far in connection with the case,
Hoen said.
The raid was first reported by Quote magazine on Monday. A
company spokesman, Arold de Vries, confirmed the police search
had taken place but declined to give further details.
Last March, Damen was debarred by the Word Bank for 18
months after a probe by the bank revealed the shipbuilder had
acted fraudulently when it failed to disclose an agent and the
commission paid to the agent in the tender to supply a fisheries
patrol boat under the West Africa Regional Fisheries Programme.
De Vries declined to say whether the raid was linked to the
World Bank case.
Damen strengthened its corporate compliance programme as
part of a settlement deal, the World Bank said at the time.
The privately-held Damen employs 9,000 staff and had a
turnover of 2.1 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in 2015.
($1 = 0.9429 euros)
