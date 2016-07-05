AMSTERDAM, July 5 The Netherlands may attract banks looking to leave London in the wake of the referendum on European Union membership but does not want to create a "British banking bonus culture" in the Dutch capital, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

The Netherlands imposed a 20-percent cap on bank bonuses last year, lower than a 100-percent cap set by the European Union in response to public outrage over excessive bank pay during the financial crisis.

"It makes a big difference what kind of institution it is, the really big investment banks are driven by a bonus culture, the majority of pay there is bonuses, and I don't see any room for that in the Netherlands," he told broadcaster RTL. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Ireland)