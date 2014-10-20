AMSTERDAM Oct 20 A 41-year-old Dutch woman died after attending a weekend dance festival, police said on Monday, increasing to three the number of deaths at the popular Amsterdam Dance Event suspected of being caused by the drug ecstasy.

A police department tweet said the woman died after drug use. The police have also issued a warning about tainted drugs.

The woman and two men, aged 21 and 33, are believed to have gotten sick after taking the party drug, but autopsies have yet to confirm the cause of death.

A police statement said the woman from the central Dutch city of Utrecht died Sunday morning after going to see DJs perform at the festival, during which hundreds of clubs host electronic music shows.

Drug deaths are fairly rare in the Netherlands, where use of recreational drugs is tolerated by authorities and party-goers can have drugs tested for free by health authorities. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Larry King)