AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The Netherlands' Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis trimmed its forecasts on Friday for Dutch economic growth in 2016, citing plans for lower gas production, but said the country's core domestic economic indicators continue to strengthen.

The CPB said GDP growth will be 2.1 percent in 2016, up from 2.0 percent this year but less than the 2.4 percent it had forecast in September.

It said lower production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, accounted for 0.2 percentage points of the reduced forecast. The Dutch government has ordered production cut at Groningen to reduce the danger of earthquakes.

In its report, entitled "Stable economic growth in a volatile world", the CPB sketched a picture of strengthening domestic spending and falling unemployment, offset by a more uncertain picture abroad.

"Growth is widely supported: household consumption is growing, businesses keep investing more, and the growth in exports is continuing," the agency said.

Expectations for export growth were reduced from September, however, with the agency saying it expects global trade growth in 2016 to be modest.

Forecasts by the CPB are used by the Dutch government in deciding policy.

The agency said plans by the government to spend 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) more than initially intended in 2016 -- in a reversal of years of austerity -- will help employment.

Unemployment is set to continue its decline, from 7.4 percent in 2014 to 6.9 percent this year and 6.7 percent in 2016, the agency said.

Government finances continue to recover from the 2008 financial crisis and the government's budget deficit will fall to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent of GDP, due to the growing economy, the agency said. That will happen despite lost gas revenues and the increase in spending.

The national debt will fall to 65.4 percent of GDP, from 66.5 percent this year, CPB said.

