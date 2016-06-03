(Updates with more details, background from CPB report)
AMSTERDAM, June 3 The Dutch economy will grow by
1.8 percent this year, driven by household consumption, the
Netherlands' Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) said on
Friday, despite a weaker outlook for the global economy.
The growth forecast, unchanged from the CPB's previous March
estimate, is supported by low inflation, rising wages and
government tax breaks, said the agency, whose forecasts are used
by the Dutch government in deciding policy.
In its mid-year prognosis, the CPB forecast growth in gross
domestic product of 2.1 percent in 2017, up slightly from the
previous estimate of 2.0 percent.us outlook in March.
The stable outlook follows two successive quarters when the
agency trimmed its 2016 growth forecasts, from 2.4 percent last
September to 2.1 percent in December, and then to 1.8 percent in
March.
The agency said lower petrochemical prices had now largely
worked their way through the Dutch economy and said the slowing
global economy, though negative for the trade-dependent
Netherlands, was tempered by a weak euro and the fact that its
biggest trading partner is the European Union.
Inflation expectations were trimmed to 0.1 percent from 0.3
percent in March, as not only oil but other commodity input
prices have been weaker than expected. In 2017, that effect will
weaken, but inflation expectations have still been downgraded by
0.1 percent to 0.9 percent, the agency said.
Unemployment is set to continue its decline, from 6.9
percent in 2015 to 6.2 percent in 2017.
Together, the growing GDP and falling unemployment will
continue to improve government finances, with the budget deficit
expected to decline to 1.6 percent this year and 1.0 percent
next year.
