AMSTERDAM Nov 25 The Dutch government expects to run a budget deficit of just 0.4 percent of national output in 2016 after receiving 4.3 billion euros worth of tax revenue more than expected, Dutch media reported on Friday.

As recently as September, the government had forecast a 2016 deficit of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product. This month the country's statistics office said the economy grew at 2.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, making it one of the strongest performers in Europe.

ANP Nieuws and national broadcaster NOS were citing remarks by Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem outside a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)