BRIEF-SMTC qtrly loss per share $0.02
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives
AMSTERDAM, March 7 The Netherlands' government economic forecasting agency CPB said on Monday it expects the Dutch economy to grow at 1.8 percent in 2016, down from 2.1 percent in its previous estimate in December.
The agency said that the country's recovery from the 2008 financial crisis continues to be "gradual, not exceptional" but the Dutch economy will grow more quickly than the European average this year. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives
BUENOS AIRES, May 16 Argentina's central bank hiked interest rates on its short-term securities on Tuesday, continuing its bid to soak up pesos and rein in stubbornly high inflation even as it buys dollars and checks the strengthening of the peso currency.