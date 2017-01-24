AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the chance that far-right politician Geert Wilders will be in a new government after March elections is "very small."

Dijsselbloem told broadcaster RTL Z that Wilders is unlikely to be part of a coalition government after Prime Minister Mark Rutte ruled out sharing power with Wilders, who wants the Netherlands to leave the European Union and close its border to Muslim immigrants.

Wilders is leading in opinion polls ahead of the March 15 vote. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)