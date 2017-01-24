AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the chance that far-right
politician Geert Wilders will be in a new government after March
elections is "very small."
Dijsselbloem told broadcaster RTL Z that Wilders is unlikely
to be part of a coalition government after Prime Minister Mark
Rutte ruled out sharing power with Wilders, who wants the
Netherlands to leave the European Union and close its border to
Muslim immigrants.
Wilders is leading in opinion polls ahead of the March 15
vote.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)