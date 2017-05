Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS France's foreign minister congratulated the Dutch people for seeing off the challenge of the far-right led by Geert Wilders after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right party appeared to win the national election on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to the Dutch for stemming the rise of the far-right," Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Twitter. "Desire to work for a stronger Europe."

