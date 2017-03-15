Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM The city of Amsterdam on Wednesday removed material that could be seen as endorsing the government of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on display in one voting station in the east of the city, Het Parool newspaper reported.
Turkey and the Netherlands have been involved in a diplomatic row since Saturday, after the Dutch government prevented Turkish government ministers from addressing Erdogan supporters in the Netherlands.
An Amsterdam city official confirmed that an inspection had taken place at the voting station, located in a multicultural centre, but could not confirm that materials had been removed.
Photos circulating on Twitter showed the station had been decorated with Turkish flags. Het Parool reported that folders issued by the Diyanet, the religious affairs directorate of the Turkish government, had been removed.
The Dutch are voting in a national election on Wednesday seen as a major test of the strength of anti-establishment sentiment.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.